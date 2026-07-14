L&T Technology Services Reports Q1 FY27 Revenue Of ₹2,756.2 Crore, Consolidated Profit Stands At ₹336.2 Crore

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,756.2 crore. |

Mumbai: L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) announced on Tuesday that its consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at Rs 2,756.2 crore. The company's consolidated profit after tax for the same period was Rs 336.2 crore.

Independent Director Departure

Narayanan Kumar ceased to be an Independent Director of the company, effective from the close of business on 14 July 2026. This follows the completion of his second five-year term.

Director Re-appointment

The board approved the re-appointment of Luis Miranda as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years. His new term will run from 19 October 2026 to 18 October 2031, pending shareholder approval.

Nabha Power Reclassification

LTTS also approved a request from Nabha Power Limited (NPL) for re-classification from the 'Promoter Group' category to the 'Public' category. This re-classification is subject to approvals from stock exchanges and other regulatory authorities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.