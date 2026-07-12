LTM Q1 Profit Rises 5.9% QoQ To ₹1,469 Crore; Revenue Up 2.8%, EBIT Margin Expands 40 bps

LTM Ltd announced a 3.5 percent decline in Q1 FY27 standalone net profit to Rs 1,241.1 crore. |

Mumbai: LTM Ltd, formerly LTIMindtree, reported a 3.5 percent decline in standalone net profit after tax for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, reaching Rs 1,241.1 crore. This was down from Rs 1,286.9 crore in the previous quarter.

First Quarter Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose by 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 10,988.3 crore from Rs 10,781.9 crore in Q4 FY26. Year-on-year, revenue increased by 16.6 percent compared to Rs 9,421.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 1,680.7 crore, a decrease from Rs 1,783.6 crore in the preceding quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, profit before tax was lower than Rs 1,752.3 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total Expenses

Total expenses for LTM increased to Rs 9,358.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 9,237.9 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee benefits expense remained largely flat at Rs 6,261.9 crore.

Sub-contracting Costs

Sub-contracting expenses saw a significant rise, increasing to Rs 1,379.1 crore in the current quarter from Rs 1,162.1 crore in the previous quarter. Other expenses decreased slightly to Rs 1,404.1 crore from Rs 1,487.0 crore.

Nabha Power Reclassification

LTM’s board of directors approved the request from Nabha Power Ltd for reclassification from the 'Promoter Group' category to the 'Public' category. This reclassification is subject to obtaining the necessary approvals as per SEBI Listing Regulations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.