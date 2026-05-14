LT Foods Q4 Revenue Jumps 30% To ₹2,907 Crore, Profit Declines Sequentially

LT Foods reported a 30 percent rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 2,907 crore. |

Mumbai: LT Foods Ltd reported a 30.4 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 2,906.7 crore in Q4 FY26, while consolidated net profit declined 15.5 percent to Rs 135.7 crore. Compared with Rs 157.4 crore in Q3 FY26, profit fell sequentially amid higher expenses and finance costs.

The company’s quarterly revenue trajectory remained strong through FY26, with Q4 revenue exceeding Rs 2,809.2 crore in Q3 and Rs 2,228.4 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting sustained demand across domestic and overseas rice markets.

LT Foods posted total income of Rs 2,937.6 crore during the March quarter against Rs 2,259.6 crore a year earlier. Total expenses rose sharply to Rs 2,746.9 crore from Rs 2,048.9 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by higher raw material consumption, increased purchases of stock-in-trade and elevated employee and finance costs.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 188.6 crore compared with Rs 215.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, revenue improved 3.5 percent from Rs 2,809.2 crore in Q3 FY26, but profitability moderated as expenses climbed nearly 6 percent quarter-on-quarter. Finance costs increased to Rs 39.9 crore from Rs 34.9 crore in the preceding quarter, while depreciation expenses also rose.

Earnings per share declined to Rs 3.91 from Rs 4.53 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 4.62 in Q4 FY25. Tax expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 52.9 crore against Rs 63 crore in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 26.1 percent to Rs 10,945.6 crore compared with Rs 8,681.5 crore in FY25. Annual consolidated net profit increased marginally to Rs 625.4 crore from Rs 611.8 crore in the previous year.

Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rs 771 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share, taking the total dividend for FY26 to Rs 3 per share including interim payouts made earlier in the year.

The company also disclosed that subsidiary Ecopure Specialities Limited is contesting countervailing duties imposed in the US on organic soybean meal exports, though management stated it does not expect a material financial impact.

Separately, LT Foods continues legal proceedings linked to an insurance claim recoverable of Rs 134.1 crore related to a fire incident at subsidiary Daawat Foods.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.