Tata Consumer Products Q4 Profit Rises 22% To ₹424 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹5,434 Crore

Tata Consumer Products reported an 18 percent rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 5,434 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Consumer Products Ltd reported a 22 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 424 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 18 per cent to Rs 5,434 crore. The company’s quarterly revenue progression stood at Rs 5,434 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 5,112 crore in Q3, reflecting sustained momentum in India and international businesses.

The earnings growth was aided by strong branded business performance, easing tea cost inflation and continued expansion across product categories.

The company posted total income of Rs 5,486 crore for the March quarter against Rs 4,665 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 641 crore from Rs 484 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 4,845 crore compared with Rs 4,180 crore a year ago. Group consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to Rs 419 crore from Rs 345 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, revenue from operations rose over 6 per cent from Rs 5,112 crore in Q3 FY26, while consolidated net profit climbed about 10 per cent from Rs 385 crore. Employee benefit expenses remained largely stable at Rs 434 crore, while other expenses moderated sequentially to Rs 1,016 crore from Rs 1,032 crore.

The company said operating performance improved due to lower tea cost inflation in India, although margins in the international business were partly affected by US tariff pressures and elevated coffee prices.

Tata Consumer Products said India business recorded underlying growth of 13 per cent during the quarter, while international business grew 9 per cent and the non-branded business expanded 41 per cent.

Exceptional items during the quarter included fair value gains of Rs 56 crore on contingent consideration remeasurement, asset write-downs of Rs 34 crore and goodwill impairment of Rs 16 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26. Diluted earnings per share rose to Rs 4.24 in Q4 from Rs 3.49 a year ago.

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 15 per cent to Rs 20,290 crore, while group consolidated net profit rose 20 per cent to Rs 1,547 crore. Total comprehensive income for the year stood at Rs 2,388 crore against Rs 1,594 crore in FY25.

The company said branded business margin expansion and portfolio growth supported annual performance heading into FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.