Trent Q4 Profit Rises 33% YoY To ₹413 Crore, Revenue At ₹5,028 Crore; Sequential Performance Moderates

Trent reported a 33% YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to ₹413 crore |

Mumbai: Trent Limited reported a 33 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 413.1 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 19 percent to Rs 5,028 crore. On a sequential basis, profit declined from Rs 510.1 crore in Q3 FY26 and revenue softened from Rs 5,345 crore. Compared to Rs 311.6 crore profit in Q4 FY25, the company maintained strong annual growth momentum despite quarter-on-quarter moderation.

Annual growth remains strong

As per the financial results , Trent’s revenue grew by Rs 811 crore YoY (Rs 5,028 crore vs Rs 4,216.9 crore), supported by steady business expansion. Profit before tax rose to Rs 518.9 crore from Rs 415.8 crore in the year-ago period, marking a Rs 103 crore increase. Net profit growth of 33 percent reflects improved scale and operating leverage on an annual basis.

Sequential performance softens

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue declined by Rs 317 crore (Rs 5,028 crore – Rs 5,345 crore), while net profit dropped by Rs 97 crore (Rs 413.1 crore – Rs 510.1 crore). Profit before tax also fell sharply by Rs 157 crore QoQ. Total expenses stood at Rs 4,520.9 crore, marginally lower than Rs 4,673.7 crore in Q3, indicating cost pressures remained elevated despite some moderation.

Margins and earnings trajectory

Earnings per share stood at Rs 11.26 in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 14.42 in the preceding quarter and Rs 8.95 in Q4 FY25. Net profit margin was reported at 8.57 percent, slightly lower than 8.95 percent in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating mild margin compression even as revenue expanded.

Full-year performance

For the full financial year FY26, Trent reported consolidated revenue of Rs 20,074 crore, up 17 percent from Rs 17,134.6 crore in FY25. Net profit increased to Rs 1,721.3 crore from Rs 1,534.4 crore, reflecting a 12 percent rise. The full-year performance highlights consistent growth across operations despite fluctuations in quarterly performance.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on disclosed financial results and is not a complete UFR or investment advice.