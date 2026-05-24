NTPC Q4 Profit Jumps 34% To Rs 10,615 Crore, FY26 Annual Net Profit Rises 15% To Rs 27,546 Crore On Strong Operational Performance

State-run power producer NTPC reported a strong rise in fourth-quarter profit for FY26. |

Mumbai: India’s largest power producer NTPC posted a 34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY26.

The company’s net profit increased to Rs 10,614.95 crore compared to Rs 7,897.14 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Income Slips Slightly

Despite the jump in profit, the company’s total income saw a small decline during the quarter.

Total income stood at Rs 50,410.58 crore in the January-March period, lower than Rs 51,085.05 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Expenses Under Control

The company managed to keep its expenses under check during the quarter.

NTPC’s total expenses fell slightly to Rs 43,237.90 crore from Rs 43,390.76 crore a year ago. Lower costs supported the rise in overall profitability.

FY26 Annual Performance

For the full financial year FY26, NTPC reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit.

Annual profit rose to Rs 27,546 crore from Rs 23,953 crore in FY25.

The company said strong earnings from joint ventures and subsidiaries played a key role in boosting annual profit.

Profit contribution from joint ventures increased 29 per cent to Rs 2,864 crore, while subsidiaries posted earnings of Rs 3,312 crore during the year.

Strong Plant Performance

NTPC’s coal-based power plants continued to perform better than the national average.

Its Plant Load Factor (PLF), which measures power plant efficiency, stood at 72.04 per cent during FY26. This was higher than the national coal PLF average of 63.20 percent.

Dividend Announced

The company’s board approved a final interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share for FY26, giving additional returns to shareholders.

Disclaimer: Financial figures are based on company filings. Investors should consult certified financial advisers before making investment decisions.