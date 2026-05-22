Paramount Communications Reports 13% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 9.5% In Q4 FY26

Paramount Communications reported 13 percent growth in consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 573.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Paramount Communications Ltd reported higher consolidated revenue and profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by growth in its wires and cables business.

Revenue from operations rose 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 573.3 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 507.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit increased 9.5 percent to Rs 20.5 crore from Rs 18.7 crore a year ago. Profit before tax stood at Rs 27.5 crore against Rs 25.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased 24 percent from Rs 460.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose sharply from Rs 7.5 crore. Total income climbed to Rs 582.2 crore from Rs 465.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Finance costs rose to Rs 7.5 crore from Rs 5.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while employee benefit expenses declined to Rs 10.4 crore from Rs 14.3 crore.

The company also reported an exceptional gain of Rs 0.03 crore during the quarter linked to the cessation of a wholly owned subsidiary.

What Drove The Numbers?

The wires and cables segment remained the primary revenue contributor, generating Rs 573.3 crore during the quarter. The pipes business did not contribute revenue in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 2.2 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company said other income for FY26 included Rs 27.8 crore received from maturity of keyman insurance policies.

Paramount Communications also recorded additional employee benefit expenses due to the implementation impact of new labour codes, including higher gratuity and leave encashment costs.

Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 0.67 for the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 21 percent to Rs 1,913 crore from Rs 1,576 crore in FY25.

Net profit declined 31 percent to Rs 59.8 crore from Rs 87.0 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax fell to Rs 80.8 crore from Rs 111 crore.

During the year, the company divested its entire stake in Valens Technologies Private Limited. Total equity increased to Rs 778.1 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.