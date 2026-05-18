Triveni Turbine Reports 26% Revenue Growth, PAT Up 7.7% In Q4 FY26

Mumbai: Triveni Turbine Limited reported higher consolidated revenue and profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by stronger operational performance and improved execution across its power generation equipment business.

Revenue from operations rose 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 679.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 538.0 crore a year earlier. Net profit increased 7.7 percent to Rs 101.9 crore compared with Rs 94.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 134.4 crore during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue grew 8.9 percent from Rs 624.0 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax increased 11 percent from Rs 91.7 crore. Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 696.0 crore against Rs 643.5 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses increased to Rs 561.3 crore from Rs 500.0 crore due to higher material consumption and employee costs. The company also recorded a one-time exceptional impact of Rs 15.7 crore related to changes in employee benefit obligations under the new labour code framework.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said it continues to operate primarily in the power generating equipment and solutions business segment. Material costs increased to Rs 387.8 crore during the quarter from Rs 295.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Employee benefit expenses also rose to Rs 53.8 crore. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 3.21 compared with Rs 2.99 in Q4 FY25. Total comprehensive income increased to Rs 113.7 crore from Rs 91.7 crore a year ago.

Full-Year Performance

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 8.7 percent to Rs 2,181 crore from Rs 2,006 crore in FY25. Net profit declined 2.6 percent to Rs 349.4 crore from Rs 358.6 crore in the previous year, mainly due to the exceptional employee benefit charge.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share already paid during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.