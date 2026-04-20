Triveni Turbine Shares Jump 12.78% To ₹581.35, Strong Buying Pushes Stock Near Day’s High

Triveni Turbine shares surged 12.78 percent to Rs 581.35 on April 20. |

Mumbai: Triveni Turbine Ltd shares saw a sharp rise on April 20, climbing 12.78 percent to Rs 581.35. The stock gained Rs 65.90 in a single session, showing strong upward momentum. It opened at Rs 518.05 and moved higher throughout the day, supported by steady buying from investors.

Near Day’s High Levels

During the session, the stock touched a high of Rs 594.75 and a low of Rs 512.85. It stayed close to its day’s high in the afternoon, indicating that buyers remained active till the end of the trading session. The previous closing price was Rs 515.45, making today’s move significant.

Positive Market Sentiment

The strong rise suggests positive sentiment around the stock. Investors appear confident about the company’s growth outlook. The steady upward movement also shows that demand was higher than selling pressure throughout the day.

Valuation And Key Metrics

Triveni Turbine currently has a market capitalisation of about Rs 18,410 crore. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 54.16, which is relatively high, indicating that the stock may be priced at a premium. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 675.20, while the 52-week low is Rs 428.35.

Dividend And Investor Interest

The company offers a dividend yield of 0.56 percent, with a quarterly dividend amount of Rs 0.81. While the yield is modest, investors seem more focused on growth potential and price appreciation.

What It Means For Investors?

Today’s sharp rise shows strong momentum in the stock. If buying interest continues, the stock may move closer to its 52-week high levels. However, investors should watch valuations and market trends before making decisions, as high P/E stocks can be volatile.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.