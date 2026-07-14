Tata Elxsi Q1 FY27 Net Profit At ₹218.47 Crore; Revenue From Operations Rises 2.4% Sequentially

Tata Elxsi reported its first quarter results for fiscal year 2027 on Tuesday. |

Mumbai: Tata Elxsi Limited announced its audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, on Tuesday, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 218.47 crore. This represents a quarter-on-quarter increase from Rs 213.38 crore in Q4 FY26.

Quarterly Revenue Performance

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 970.61 crore for Q1 FY27. This marks a 2.4 percent rise compared to the Rs 947.88 crore reported in the preceding quarter, Q4 FY26.

Year-on-Year Growth

Comparing year-on-year, Tata Elxsi's net profit for Q1 FY27 increased by 5.5 percent from Rs 207.03 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations also saw a 7.9 percent increase from Rs 899.58 crore in Q1 FY26.

Board Approval

The Board of Directors approved and took on record the audited financial results at their meeting held on 14 July 2026. The meeting commenced at 02:30 p.m. IST and concluded at 04:45 p.m. IST.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.