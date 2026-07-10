L&T Finance Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹916.0 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹5,213 Crore

L&T Finance reported a 31percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 916 crore for Q1 FY27. |

Mumbai: L&T Finance Limited reported a 31percent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 916.0 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,213 crore.

Profit also improved sequentially from Rs 809.2 crore reported in Q4 FY26, reflecting continued growth in income alongside higher operating expenses during the quarter.

Opening Performance Summary

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,212.92 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,259.57 crore a year earlier, while total income increased to Rs 5,243.31 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,236.28 crore, compared with Rs 943.22 crore in Q1 FY26, and profit after tax rose to Rs 915.99 crore from Rs 700.84 crore.

Sequential Growth

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations increased from Rs 4,771.03 crore to Rs 5,212.92 crore, while total income rose from Rs 4,771.10 crore to Rs 5,243.31 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 4,007.03 crore from Rs 3,697.18 crore, reflecting higher finance costs, employee benefit expenses and impairment on financial instruments. Profit before tax improved from Rs 1,073.92 crore to Rs 1,236.28 crore, while profit after tax increased from Rs 809.16 crore to Rs 915.99 crore.

Key Drivers

Interest income increased to Rs 4,894.91 crore from Rs 3,914.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while fee and commission income rose to Rs 318.01 crore from Rs 258.97 crore.

Finance costs stood at Rs 1,970.07 crore and impairment on financial instruments was Rs 582.64 crore. Basic earnings per share improved to Rs 3.60, while diluted EPS stood at Rs 3.59 for the quarter. During the quarter, the company also allotted 11,20,183 equity shares under its employee stock option schemes.

Full-Year Context

The company reported FY26 consolidated total income of Rs 17,917.03 crore and profit after tax of Rs 2,982.87 crore. The previous financial year included an exceptional charge of Rs 28.51 crore related to the implementation of the New Labour Codes, whereas no exceptional item was reported in Q1 FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.