LG Electronics India Q4 FY26 Revenue Rises 8%, Net Profit Falls 8%

LG Electronics India reported 8.1 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 8,054 crore. | File Image

Mumbai: LG Electronics India Limited reported audited standalone revenue from operations of Rs 8,054 crore for Q4 FY26, up 8.1 percent from Rs 7,448 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit declined 8.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 693 crore from Rs 755 crore. Profit before tax also fell 7.8 percent to Rs 931 crore during the quarter.

Sequentially, the company showed strong recovery from Q3 FY26, when profit stood at Rs 89.7 crore, supported by higher quarterly sales and improved operating performance.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, revenue nearly doubled from Rs 4,114 crore, while profit after tax surged 672 percent.

Total expenses increased to Rs 7,224 crore from Rs 4,038 crore in the previous quarter due to higher material costs, inventory changes and other operating expenses.

Employee benefit expenses declined sequentially to Rs 235 crore from Rs 261 crore. Finance costs rose to Rs 13.8 crore from Rs 9.3 crore.

Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 238 crore against Rs 62 crore in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers?

The home appliances and air solutions division remained the company’s largest business segment, generating revenue of Rs 6,516 crore during the quarter, while the home entertainment division contributed Rs 1,537 crore.

Segment profit from home appliances and air solutions rose to Rs 775 crore from Rs 111 crore in Q3 FY26. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 10.21 for Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 11.12 in Q4 FY25.

The company also recorded incremental employee benefit impact linked to revised labour code wage definitions during FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, LG Electronics India reported revenue from operations of Rs 24,605 crore, marginally higher than Rs 24,367 crore in FY25.

Annual net profit declined 24 percent to Rs 1,685 crore from Rs 2,203 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax fell to Rs 2,300 crore from Rs 2,963 crore.

The company’s total assets increased to Rs 13,636 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 11,517 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents rose to Rs 4,476 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.