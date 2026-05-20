Bosch Limited Reports 13% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Net Profit Rises 2.9%

Bosch Limited reported 13 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 5,565.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Bosch Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 5,565.7 crore for Q4 FY26, up 13 percent from Rs 4,910.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter rose 2.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 568.5 crore from Rs 553.7 crore. Profit before tax increased to Rs 808.4 crore compared to Rs 778.5 crore a year earlier.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 5,722.1 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, Bosch’s revenue rose 14 percent from Rs 4,885.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit increased 6.8 percent from Rs 532.1 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter climbed to Rs 4,913.7 crore from Rs 4,369 crore in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to higher raw material consumption and traded goods purchases.

Employee benefit expenses also increased to Rs 443.8 crore. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 192.76 against Rs 187.73 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers?

The automotive products segment remained the company’s largest contributor, with quarterly segment revenue rising to Rs 4,875.1 crore from Rs 4,154.8 crore a year earlier.

Consumer goods revenue also improved to Rs 617.8 crore. Bosch recorded exceptional gains during FY26 from the transfer of its video solutions and OE/OES diagnosis businesses.

The company recognised a gain of Rs 556 crore from the sale of the video solutions business during the year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Bosch reported revenue from operations of Rs 20,034.7 crore, compared with Rs 18,087.4 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 38 percent to Rs 2,770.3 crore from Rs 2,013.3 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 270 per equity share for FY26. During the quarter, the company also approved a joint venture with Wheels India Limited and Brakes India Private Limited for commercial vehicle air system solutions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.