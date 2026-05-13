TVS Holdings Q4 Profit Rises 34% To ₹865 Crore, Revenue Climbs Past ₹15,587 Crore

Mumbai: TVS Holdings Limited reported a 34 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 865.4 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 15,587.5 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 644 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 969.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue stood at Rs 15,275.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 11,800.3 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting continued business expansion across its automotive and financial services operations.

TVS Holdings’ consolidated total income for the March quarter rose to Rs 15,617.6 crore from Rs 11,807.5 crore a year earlier.

Profit before tax increased sharply to Rs 1,404.3 crore compared with Rs 955.8 crore in Q4 FY25, although it was marginally lower than Rs 1,414.1 crore reported in the December quarter.

Total expenditure during the quarter climbed to Rs 14,198 crore from Rs 10,835.5 crore a year ago, largely in line with higher operating scale and input-related costs.

Sequentially, revenue growth remained moderate at 2 percent, while profitability softened compared with the December quarter. Net profit declined 10.7 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 969.4 crore due to higher expenses and lower contribution from fair valuation gains.

Other income for the quarter included a Rs 52.7 crore loss on fair valuation of investments held by the group. Finance costs during Q4 stood at Rs 652.6 crore against Rs 650.8 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 1,269.4 crore from Rs 1,205.9 crore sequentially.

The company’s diluted earnings per share for continuing operations stood at Rs 209.62 in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 243.75 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 139.87 in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 86 per share, absorbing Rs 174 crore for FY26.

The company also noted that the implementation of the new labour codes resulted in a past-period employee benefit liability of Rs 50.4 crore, which had been disclosed as an exceptional item in the December quarter.

For the full year FY26, TVS Holdings reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 58,154.5 crore, up from Rs 44,993.2 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased 40.7 percent to Rs 3,390.2 crore compared with Rs 2,409.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rs 3,889.3 crore against Rs 2,458.3 crore in FY25, supported by strong operating performance across subsidiaries and associates.

TVS Holdings said the results were approved by the board on May 13, 2026, and the statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited quarterly and audited annual financial disclosures and is not investment advice.