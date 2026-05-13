Tata Motors Q4 Profit Jumps 70% To ₹2,406 Crore, Revenue Climbs 22%

Tata Motors reported a 70 percent rise in Q4 FY26 standalone net profit to Rs 2,406 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd reported a 70 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,406 crore in Q4 FY26, aided by higher commercial vehicle volumes, improved realizations and sustained cost efficiencies.

Revenue from operations rose 22 percent to Rs 24,452 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 19,999 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue increased from Rs 20,404 crore in Q3 FY26, while quarterly profit surged from Rs 561 crore, reflecting a sharp improvement in operating performance and margins.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 3,400 crore in Q4 FY26, with EBITDA margin expanding 130 basis points year-on-year to 13.9 percent. EBIT margin improved to 12.1 percent from 9.9 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax and exceptional items climbed 58 percent to Rs 2,972 crore from Rs 1,883 crore.

Tata Motors said the quarter’s performance was driven by stronger wholesale volumes, better product mix and continued focus on profitable growth. Commercial vehicle wholesales for Q4 FY26 rose 25 percent year-on-year to 132,000 units.

The company also benefited from operational efficiencies despite elevated input costs. Finance costs declined sharply to Rs 126 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 219 crore in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, standalone revenue increased 11 percent to Rs 77,399 crore, while profit before exceptional items rose 46 percent to Rs 8,682 crore. EBITDA margin for the year expanded to 13.2 percent from 12 percent in FY25.

However, full-year profit after tax declined 23 percent to Rs 3,362 crore due to exceptional items worth Rs 3,700 crore, including impairment provisions, labour code-related costs and demerger expenses.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Tata Motors also said it remained net cash positive at Rs 13,700 crore on a consolidated basis as of March 31, 2026. The company expects completion of the proposed Iveco acquisition during Q2 FY27, pending final regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.