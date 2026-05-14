Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q4 Revenue Jumps To ₹18,598 Crore, Returns To Profit Sequentially

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a 43 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 standalone revenue to Rs 18,598 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPVL) reported a strong operational recovery in Q4 FY26, with standalone revenue from operations rising 43.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 18,598 crore, while the company posted a net profit of Rs 455 crore against a loss of Rs 233 crore in the previous quarter.

Total income stood at Rs 18,880 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 15,466 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 13,177 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting improved domestic demand and normalization of production.

The company’s standalone profit before tax rose to Rs 630 crore in Q4 FY26 from a pre-tax loss of Rs 495 crore in the December quarter. However, profit was lower than Rs 1,848 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 18,350 crore from Rs 15,339 crore sequentially, driven by higher purchases and operating activity.

Revenue from operations improved sharply from Rs 15,268 crore in Q3 and Rs 12,977 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by stronger passenger vehicle and EV sales momentum.

Sequential growth was aided by higher vehicle volumes, favourable product mix and operating leverage. Tata Passenger Vehicles reported quarterly PV and EV sales volumes of 201,800 units, up 37 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA margin improved to 9.4 percent from 7.9 percent a year earlier.

EBIT margin expanded to 4.7 percent from 1.6 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. The domestic PV and EV business generated free cash flow of Rs 1,700 crore during the quarter, while closing net cash stood at Rs 6,700 crore.

The company said demand remained healthy across SUVs, CNG and electric vehicles. During the quarter, Tata Motors launched new versions of Punch and Punch.ev, expanded its EV portfolio with Harrier.ev, and continued ramp-up of Sierra deliveries. Vahan market share improved to 14.2 percent in Q4 FY26, while EV market share remained above 40 percent for the full year.

For FY26, standalone revenue from operations increased to Rs 57,859 crore from Rs 49,358 crore in FY25. Standalone profit for the year surged to Rs 87,569 crore, largely due to an exceptional gain of Rs 82,318 crore arising from the company’s scheme of arrangement and demerger accounting adjustments.

Excluding exceptional gains, profitability remained under pressure from pricing and commodity costs despite higher volumes. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.