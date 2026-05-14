Voltas Q4 Profit Falls 52% To ₹113 Crore Despite Sequential Recovery In Cooling Business

Voltas reported a 52 percent YoY fall in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 113 crore. | Facebook

Mumbai: Voltas Ltd reported a 52 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 113 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 236 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, even as revenue remained broadly stable at Rs 4,930 crore.

Sequentially, however, the Tata Group company posted recovery across key cooling and engineering businesses, with profit rising from Rs 84 crore in Q3 FY26 and revenue increasing from Rs 3,120 crore. The company retained its leadership in the room air-conditioner segment despite weather-related disruptions and inflationary pressures.

Voltas’ consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,844 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 4,728 crore a year ago, while total expenses rose to Rs 4,710 crore from Rs 4,472 crore. Profit before tax declined sharply to Rs 185 crore from Rs 343 crore in Q4 FY25.

Earnings per share fell to Rs 3.51 from Rs 7.28 in the year-ago quarter. The company reported total income of Rs 3,120 crore and PAT of Rs 84 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating a sequential rebound in business activity during the March quarter.

The Unitary Cooling Products business contributed Rs 3,493 crore in quarterly revenue, while Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services generated Rs 1,190 crore.

Engineering Products and Services added Rs 168 crore. Segment results showed cooling products contributed Rs 174 crore to operating profit during the quarter.

Voltas said geopolitical disruptions, commodity inflation, logistics volatility and currency depreciation continued to impact margins during the quarter. However, the company highlighted a recovery in the room air-conditioner business supported by premium product launches, AI-enabled cooling solutions, expanded distribution and marketing initiatives.

Voltbek, its home appliances joint venture, also expanded offerings in refrigerators and washing machines during the quarter.

For FY26, consolidated total income declined to Rs 14,483 crore from Rs 15,737 crore in FY25, while net profit fell to Rs 370 crore from Rs 834 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY26.

Voltas also disclosed a one-time exceptional expense of Rs 26.49 crore linked to implementation-related impact from new labour codes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited FY26 financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.