TCS Reports 14% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY27, Net Profit Rises 4.7% To ₹13,420 Crore Despite Legal Settlement Charge

Tata Consultancy Services reported a 14 percent year-on-year rise in Q1 FY27. |

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported audited consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, showing steady business growth during the first quarter of FY27. Revenue from operations increased 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 72,275 crore from Rs 63,437 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net profit rose 4.7 percent to Rs 13,420 crore from Rs 12,819 crore. Compared with the previous quarter, revenue increased 2.2 percent, while net profit declined 2.6 percent. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share.

Sequential Performance And Expenses

On a sequential basis, total income rose to Rs 73,843 crore from Rs 71,455 crore in the March quarter. Profit before tax, however, slipped 2.3 percent to Rs 17,944 crore from Rs 18,362 crore. Total expenses increased to Rs 55,231 crore from Rs 53,093 crore, mainly due to higher employee benefit expenses and other operating costs.

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 42,137 crore during the quarter. Earnings per share came in at Rs 36.90 compared with Rs 37.92 in the previous quarter and Rs 35.27 a year ago.

Legal Charge Affected Profit

The company recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 668 crore during the quarter towards the settlement of a legal claim involving Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC). This charge reduced profit before tax for the quarter.

Excluding this one-time expense, the company's operating performance remained supported by healthy revenue growth across business segments. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance remained the largest contributor, generating revenue of Rs 27,990 crore, followed by Consumer Business and Communication, Media and Technology.

Dividend And Business Update

The TCS Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share. The record date for the dividend is July 15, 2026, while payment will be made on July 31, 2026.

The company continued to record growth across most business segments during the quarter, reflecting stable demand despite the impact of the one-time legal settlement on reported earnings.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's audited consolidated financial results filed with the stock exchanges and does not constitute investment advice.