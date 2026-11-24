Share Market |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market has witnessed a remarkable recovery in November, with the benchmark BSE Sensex surging nearly 11% and investors adding ₹34.61 lakh crore to their wealth. Strong foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices and better-than-expected corporate earnings have fuelled the equity market rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 7,976.46 points, or 10.71%, during November until November 23, reflecting renewed investor confidence in Indian equities.

Investor Wealth Surges

Amid the bullish momentum, the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased by ₹34.61 lakh crore to ₹508.98 lakh crore, equivalent to $5.48 trillion.

The recovery is particularly significant considering that the Sensex touched its one-year low of 71,292.88 on October 1, 2026. The benchmark index remains around 3,723 points below its all-time high of 86,159.02, recorded on December 1 last year.

Foreign Investment Hits Record

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have emerged as a major catalyst behind November's stock market rally.

According to NSDL data, foreign investors have pumped ₹1.27 lakh crore into Indian equities this month so far, marking the highest-ever monthly inflow. The investment trend represents a sharp reversal after foreign investors withdrew ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September.

Strong Earnings Support Rally

Better-than-expected second-quarter corporate earnings, rupee appreciation and relatively favourable market fundamentals have strengthened investor sentiment.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, attributed the rally to changing foreign investment trends and impressive corporate earnings growth, highlighting India's outperformance among major global equity markets.

Global Factors Turn Favourable

A global sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks has also supported India's relative attractiveness among investors. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil trading at $88.90 per barrel has provided additional support to market sentiment.

Profit Booking Returns

Last week, the Sensex gained 2,327.26 points, or 2.85%, while the Nifty advanced 656.3 points, or 2.61%.

However, domestic equity markets witnessed sharp profit booking on Monday, declining nearly 2% after a four-week rally. Despite the correction, November's overall performance remains robust, supported by record foreign inflows and improving corporate earnings.

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