Shriram Finance will replace Trent in the BSE Sensex from 21 December |

Mumbai: Shriram Finance will join the BSE Sensex and replace Trent in the 30-share benchmark from 21 December, Bloomberg reported. The news came after the stock market closed, putting both stocks in focus ahead of the December reshuffle.

On the day of the announcement, Trent shares rose 1% to close at ₹3,256, while Shriram Finance slipped 0.13% to end at ₹972. Both closing prices were recorded before the news of the index change emerged.

What Changes?

The Sensex tracks 30 major companies listed on the BSE and is one of India’s main equity benchmarks. From 21 December, Shriram Finance’s share price movements will contribute to the index’s performance, while Trent’s will cease to do so.

Inclusion can raise Shriram Finance’s visibility among investors who follow the benchmark. Trent’s removal will also draw attention from fund managers who need to adjust their holdings to reflect the new composition.

How Funds May Respond?

Several mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, track the Sensex. These funds aim to match the benchmark’s performance by holding its constituent stocks in proportions that reflect their weights in the index.

When the composition changes, funds that replicate the Sensex may need to buy Shriram Finance shares and sell Trent shares. The size of those trades will depend on the amount of money each fund manages and the weight assigned to Shriram Finance in the benchmark.

What Investors Will Watch

The rebalancing could lift demand for Shriram Finance shares, while sales by Sensex trackers could put pressure on Trent around the effective date. Investors will be watching for changes in trading volumes as funds bring their portfolios into line with the revised index.

The impact on share prices will also depend on how much of the expected buying and selling investors have already factored in. Broader market conditions and company-specific developments could influence how both stocks trade in the sessions leading up to the change.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!