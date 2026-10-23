Shriram Finance Q2 Net Profit Rises 59 Per Cent To ₹3,684 Crore; Board Approves ₹6.50 Interim Dividend

Shriram Finance reported strong quarterly earnings growth, higher assets under management and a lower net non-performing asset ratio | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 23, 2026: Shriram Finance Ltd on Friday reported a 59 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,684 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. The flagship company of diversified conglomerate Shriram Group had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,314 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year.

Total Income Rises To Rs 13,802 Crore

Total income rose to Rs 13,802 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 11,921 crore in the same period a year ago, Shriram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The NBFC earned interest income of Rs 13,386 crore in the quarter against Rs 11,551 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses advanced marginally to Rs 8,870 crore, compared to Rs 8,808 crore in the year-ago period.

Asset Quality Remains Stable

The company's asset quality remained nearly flat, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 4.65 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2026, against 4.57 per cent by the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, net NPAs moderated to 2.31 per cent of the advances, from 2.49 per cent at the end of September last year.

Board Approves Interim Dividend

The board approved an interim dividend of 325 per cent, or Rs 6.50 per equity share, of face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid up for FY 2026-27.

Standalone Profit Grows 59 Per Cent

On a standalone basis, the NBFC firm reported a 59 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 3,677 crore against Rs 2,307 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.

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At the same time, total income rose to Rs 13,799 crore, compared to Rs 11,917 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total assets under management increased by 17 per cent to Rs 329,022 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to Rs 2,81,309 crore as on September 30, 2025.

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