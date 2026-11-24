Global crude oil prices extended their decline on Tuesday, trading near three-month lows as recovering supplies and expectations of a potential surplus weighed on market sentiment. However, persistent threats to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz limited the downside.

Brent crude declined 0.68% to $88.76 per barrel at 10:26 am Indian Standard Time (IST), after recording their lowest closing price since Aug 31 on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 0.66% to $79.64 per barrel, having touched their lowest level since Aug 26 earlier in the session.

Hormuz Shipping Risks Keep Oil Markets Under Pressure

Concerns over maritime security continued to provide support to crude prices amid mounting threats to energy transportation through the strategic shipping route.

Iran's Press TV reported that the country's Revolutionary Guards navy said three oil tankers it described as violating rules had caught fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Meanwhile, the US is examining Iran's possible involvement in cyberattacks targeting as many as 50 energy tankers, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter.

Continued logistical restrictions and limited inventory buffers suggested persistent vulnerability rather than a complete return to normality.

Recovering Global Crude Supply Fuels Oil Market Surplus Concerns

Libya's oil supply is showing signs of improvement following the reopening of the Sharara pipeline.

Crude has started flowing into storage facilities at Akakus in Zawiya, the chairperson of Libya's National Oil Corporation told Reuters on Monday.

According to Deutsche Bank, global observed liquids inventories increased by 52 million barrels in October, indicating an estimated supply surplus of 1.7 million barrels per day.

The bank said growing evidence pointed towards a rebalancing of global oil markets and an emerging surplus, although potential disruptions could delay the transition.

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