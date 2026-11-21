Crude Oil |

Mumbai: Global crude oil prices could ease to around $70 per barrel by the end of 2027 as rising production outside OPEC+ and weakening demand from China push the international oil market towards a supply surplus, according to a JM Financial report.

The report, citing insights from Iman Nasseri, Senior Vice President for Middle East and Asia at FGE Nexant, suggested that Brent crude prices could remain elevated and volatile in the short term before gradually stabilising.

Global Oil Supply May Outpace Demand

The report highlighted that increasing crude oil production from non-OPEC+ countries, combined with slowing Chinese consumption, could significantly alter global supply-demand dynamics. China's crude oil purchases are expected to remain gradual even if prices slip below $70 per barrel, limiting the possibility of a strong inventory-driven price recovery.

Meanwhile, the United States is unlikely to undertake significant replenishment of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve under the current administration.

US-Iran Tensions Remain A Key Risk

Geopolitical uncertainty could continue influencing international crude oil prices. According to the report, a US-Iran agreement appears unlikely in the immediate future, although mounting economic pressure on Tehran could improve the prospects of a resolution by mid-2027.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea have recovered to approximately 90% of pre-war levels, supported by selective exemptions and arrangements facilitating safer passage.

Refining Margins To Remain Strong

Despite expectations of softer crude oil prices, global refining margins and diesel cracks could remain elevated in the near term. Diesel supply constraints and reduced refinery operations continue to support petroleum product prices.

Global refinery runs in October 2026 were approximately 5 million barrels per day below February levels, reflecting disruptions across the Middle East, Russia and China. The report expects refining margins to normalise gradually by the end of 2027.

LNG Prices May Ease In 2027

Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets are expected to remain tight through the 2026-27 winter.

However, additional LNG production capacity from the US and Qatar could create a supply surplus and moderate natural gas prices from the second half of 2027.

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