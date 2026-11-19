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India's domestic crude oil production could decline 20% by 2035, while refining capacity is expected to increase by 1 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2026.

The contrasting trends could increase India's dependence on imported crude as domestic energy consumption continues to expand.

The projections fall under the agency's Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), which considers existing policies alongside formally proposed measures.

The IEA expects India's crude imports from West Asia to remain broadly unchanged through 2035, despite an overall increase in overseas purchases.

West Asia supplied approximately half of India's refinery intake in 2025.

India has also become a significant buyer of discounted Russian crude, while Venezuelan imports increased in 2026.

Complex refineries, including Jamnagar, can process heavier grades of crude oil.

Meanwhile, approximately 840,000 bpd of refining capacity is under construction.

This includes 660,000 bpd of expansions at existing facilities and 180,000 bpd of new refinery capacity.

The additions could strengthen India's position as an exporter of light and middle distillates.

The IEA projects India's energy demand will increase 2.5% annually through 2035 under STEPS, approximately three times the global growth rate.

The country could add more than 12,000 cars daily over the next decade, while built-up space may expand 33%.

Around 200 million additional household air conditioners are expected alongside increased steel, iron and cement production.

Non-fossil sources could generate well over half of India's electricity by 2035.

However, coal is expected to remain important, increasingly supporting power-system flexibility.

The agency projects India's emissions growth will be the world's largest over the next decade, although per capita emissions should remain below the global average.

India is also expected to lead growth in useful energy demand at 6% annually, followed by Southeast Asia at 5%.

The outlook highlights India's growing importance in global energy markets.