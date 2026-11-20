Indian stock market |

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made a remarkable comeback to the Indian stock market, investing a record ₹1.01 lakh crore in equities so far in November 2026. The massive inflow marks the highest monthly foreign investment on record, ending a prolonged 16-month selling streak.

According to a report, foreign investors have remained net buyers for 14 consecutive trading sessions, their longest buying streak since April-May 2023.

Previous Record Broken

November's FII inflows have surpassed the previous monthly record of ₹70,896 crore registered in November 2020. The turnaround follows sustained foreign investor selling between July 2025 and October 2026, when overseas investors withdrew approximately ₹6.32 lakh crore from Indian equities. During this period, the benchmark Nifty 50 index declined by as much as 13%, reflecting persistent pressure on domestic stock markets.

Why Are FIIs Returning?

Several factors have encouraged foreign investors to return to Indian equities, including falling crude oil prices, stronger corporate earnings and changing global investment preferences. International crude oil prices have declined more than 22% from their March peaks, easing concerns over India's import costs.

Meanwhile, 35 Nifty companies reported strong September-quarter earnings for FY27, strengthening confidence in India's corporate growth outlook.

Global Investment Shift

The ongoing correction in artificial intelligence-linked investments has also influenced foreign fund flows. South Korea and Taiwan witnessed nearly $45 billion in foreign investor outflows during October, highlighting changing investment trends across Asian markets.

Additionally, yields on US 10-year and 30-year Treasury bonds have declined by 33 basis points from their October highs, potentially improving the attractiveness of emerging markets.

What Lies Ahead?

Historical trends indicate that strong FII buying phases have often preceded stock market rallies. Following the May 2020 buying revival, Nifty gained 23% over three months. Similar buying episodes preceded gains of 10% in 2022, 16% in 2023 and 14% later that year.

However, past performance does not guarantee future market returns.

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