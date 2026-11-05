FIIs Pump ₹20,834 Crore Into Indian Stocks In Four Sessions, Biggest Buying Spree Since 2023

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have returned strongly to Indian equities, recording net purchases of Rs 20,834.04 crore across four trading sessions between Oct 30 and Nov 4.

As per an analysis by NDTV Profit, the inflows represent their highest four-session net buying since 2023 and the second-largest such investment since February 2021.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, sold equities worth Rs 8,600.79 crore during the same period, signalling a reversal in institutional investment trends.

Foreign investors purchased shares worth Rs3,598.54 crore on Oct 30, followed by Rs3,114.68 crore on Nov 2.

Buying accelerated to Rs6,836.81 crore on Nov 3 before reaching Rs7,284.03 crore on Nov 4, the highest daily inflow during the period.

DIIs recorded corresponding net sales of Rs817.51 crore, Rs392.20 crore, Rs3,678.85 crore and Rs3,712.23 crore.

Foreign investment activity had remained volatile since Oct 16, with buying sessions repeatedly interrupted by withdrawals.

After purchases on Oct 27 and 28, FIIs turned sellers on Oct 29 before beginning their latest buying streak.

Despite the recovery, foreign investors have withdrawn substantial funds from Indian equities during 2026.

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data showed net outflows in January, March, April, May, June, September and October.

March recorded the largest monthly withdrawal of approximately Rs1.18 lakh crore, followed by Rs60,847 crore in April and Rs34,843 crore in October.

February, July and August registered net foreign inflows.

The renewed foreign buying coincided with a sharp decline in international crude oil prices.

Brent crude dropped approximately 8.7% on Wednesday to $94.62 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 8.3% to $88.12.

Brent has declined nearly 16% this week, potentially easing pressure on India's oil import bill and inflation outlook.

The sell-off followed reported Democratic gains in the US midterm elections, which raised expectations of reduced escalation in the Iran conflict.

President Donald Trump acknowledged Republican electoral losses and indicated that Washington had no immediate plans to intensify military strikes against Iran.