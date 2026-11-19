Rupee Weakens |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened by 8 paise to 93.49 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, pressured by a stronger American currency and losses in domestic equity markets. However, declining global crude oil prices and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows helped limit the rupee's depreciation.

Rupee Opens Lower

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.40 before slipping to 93.49 against the US dollar. The domestic currency had strengthened by 10 paise to close at 93.41 on Wednesday, following a cumulative gain of 68 paise during the preceding two trading sessions.

Crude Oil Offers Support

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, attributed the rupee's recent recovery to falling crude oil prices and Reserve Bank of India measures aimed at curbing speculative currency trading.

He expects the rupee to trade within the 93.20–94.00 range in the near term. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures declined 0.26% to $91.71 per barrel, providing relief to India's import-dependent economy.

Dollar Strength Limits Gains

The US dollar index advanced 0.11% to 103.90, reflecting continued strength in the greenback. Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, said foreign investment inflows and softer crude prices supported the Indian currency.

However, rising inflation, India's widening trade deficit and elevated US Treasury yields could restrict further appreciation. She indicated that USD/INR could decline towards 92.20–91.70 if rupee strength continues, while a dollar recovery could push it towards 94.20–95.30.

Stock Markets Trade Lower

Domestic equities remained under pressure, with the Sensex declining 166.65 points to 81,865.16. The Nifty 50 slipped 71.70 points to 25,156.25.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors purchased Indian equities worth ₹5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Currency traders will closely monitor global dollar movements, crude prices and foreign investment trends for further direction.

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