Rupee Rallies |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened sharply against the US dollar in early trading on Tuesday, November 17, supported by declining global crude oil prices, sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and positive domestic equity markets.

The domestic currency appreciated 31 paise to 93.63 against the greenback, extending its gains from the previous trading session.

Rupee Opens Stronger

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.72 against the US dollar before strengthening to 93.63. On Monday, the domestic currency had gained 25 paise to close at 93.94. Forex traders attributed the appreciation to easing concerns over India's import bill and improving investor confidence.

Crude Oil Prices Decline

Brent crude futures fell 0.79% to $91.71 per barrel, providing support to the rupee. Lower crude prices generally benefit India, a major oil importer, by reducing import costs and easing inflationary pressures.

Anil Kumar Bhansali of Finrex Treasury Advisors said concerns over a global supply surplus were weighing on oil prices. The International Energy Agency has projected a fourth-quarter surplus of approximately 2 million barrels per day.

Foreign Investors Turn Buyers

Foreign portfolio inflows have exceeded $8 billion into Indian equities so far this month, according to market participants. On Monday, FIIs purchased domestic equities worth ₹4,864.68 crore, supporting market sentiment. Meanwhile, the Sensex gained 108.83 points to 82,184.33, while the Nifty advanced 31.90 points to 25,325.75 during early trading.

What Lies Ahead?

Anuj Choudhary of Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects the rupee to maintain a positive bias amid softer crude prices and improving domestic market conditions.

However, he cautioned that a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields could restrict further appreciation. The dollar index edged up 0.04% to 103.50, indicating continued strength in the American currency.

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