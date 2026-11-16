Rupee Gains Ground Amid Dollar Strength, Rises 6 Paise To 94.13 As FII Inflows Lift Sentiment

Rupee Gains |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 94.13 against the US dollar in early trading on Monday, supported by declining crude oil prices, foreign fund inflows and gains in domestic equity markets.

However, a stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran restricted the domestic currency's gains.

Rupee Opens Higher

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.22 against the US dollar. The domestic currency subsequently touched an intraday high of 94.13 and a low of 94.25. On Friday, the rupee had weakened by 7 paise to settle at 94.19 against the greenback.

Crude Oil Provides Relief

Brent crude futures declined 1.03% to $94.85 per barrel, offering some support to the rupee. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, edged 0.03% higher to 103.44. Market sentiment remained cautious following reports of an Iranian attack on a US military base in Bahrain on Sunday.

Stock Markets Rally

Domestic equity benchmarks opened higher, providing additional support to the currency. The BSE Sensex climbed 414.36 points to 82,010.15, while the NSE Nifty advanced 102.10 points to 25,252.50. Foreign institutional investors purchased Indian equities worth ₹5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Forex Reserves Rise

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.49 billion to $719.547 billion during the week ended November 6, according to Reserve Bank of India data. Reserves had declined by $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion in the preceding week.

What Lies Ahead?

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, expects the rupee to remain under pressure due to dollar strength and rising US Treasury yields.

However, lower crude prices and foreign inflows could provide support. Traders will also monitor US manufacturing data and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's speech for further currency market direction.

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