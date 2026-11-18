RBI | File Photo

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reminded depositors that they can use its UDGAM portal to trace unclaimed money in bank accounts. The online facility lets users search across participating banks in one place under a single login, which can help when they have lost track of an old account or a matured fixed deposit.

When deposits become unclaimed?

Balances in savings or current accounts are classified as unclaimed if the accounts have seen no operations for 10 years or more. For term deposits, including fixed deposits, the 10-year period starts on the maturity date.

Banks transfer these balances to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund maintained by the RBI. Depositors can still approach the bank that held the money and claim it along with any applicable interest.

How to search?

Visit the UDGAM portal and register using your name and mobile number. After logging in, enter the account holder’s name and select one or more participating banks to search. rbi.org.in

For individual accounts, the RBI lists five identifiers that users can provide to help narrow the search. These are the account holder’s PAN, driving licence number, voter ID number, passport number or date of birth. Users can enter one or more of these details.

If the search returns a match, download or print the result. It contains the Unclaimed Deposit Reference Number, which you can share with the bank when submitting your claim.

How to claim?

Visit a branch of the bank that held the deposit and submit the required Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. Carry the search result or keep the reference number handy so the bank can identify the deposit.

UDGAM serves as a search facility. The respective bank verifies your claim, processes it and pays the amount due, including interest where applicable. If the search shows deposits at more than one bank, you will need to approach each bank separately to claim the money it held.

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