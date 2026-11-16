India's Inflation Worries Deepen As WPI Climbs To 12.29%, Soaring Fuel Prices Put RBI In Spotlight

India's Inflation Worries | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: India's wholesale inflation accelerated to 12.29% in October 2026, compared with 11.39% in September, driven by a sharp increase in fuel and power prices, food articles, minerals and non-food commodities.

The latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data, released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, highlights persistent price pressures across several sectors of the economy.

Fuel Inflation Jumps Sharply

Fuel and power emerged as the biggest contributors to rising wholesale inflation, with prices surging 32.84% in October against 25.85% in September. Higher prices of mineral oils, petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas and electricity contributed to the increase. The sharp rise indicates continued cost pressures on energy-intensive industries.

Food Prices Remain Elevated

Inflation in food articles increased to 8.26% in October from 8.14% in September. Non-food articles recorded inflation of 11.69%, compared with 10.28% in the preceding month. Meanwhile, mineral inflation accelerated to 12.64% from 9.51%. Overall, inflation in the primary articles category rose to 9.24%, against 8.67% in September.

Manufactured Products Offer Relief

Manufactured products provided some relief, with inflation easing marginally to 9.54% in October from 9.76% in September. However, the government identified basic metals, chemicals, food products, textiles, and rubber and plastic products among the categories contributing to wholesale price pressures.

RBI Rate Hike Concerns

The latest wholesale inflation figures follow a rise in India's retail inflation to 6.09% in October. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in two years.

The combination of elevated wholesale and retail inflation has intensified expectations of a possible RBI interest rate increase at its December monetary policy meeting.

Investors and businesses will closely monitor inflation trends and the central bank's policy response.

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