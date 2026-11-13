India's Retail Inflation Hits 6.09% In October, Breaching RBI's 6% Limit As Food Inflation Surges To 8.94%, Squeezing Household Budgets |

Mumbai: Inflation is entering India’s kitchens like an uninvited creditor, claiming more from every pay packet and leaving less for tomorrow. From the daily wage earner’s plate to the middle class family’s thinning savings, the common citizen faces a harsher struggle to make ends meet as rising living costs erode purchasing power.

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Official figures released on Thursday showed October’s retail inflation climbing to 6.09%, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s 6% upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years. Food inflation surged to 8.94%, intensifying financial pressure on households and raising expectations of an RBI interest rate increase next month.

The provisional Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation figures showed retail inflation rising from September’s 5.54%, and food inflation from 7.74%. For households whose earnings lag prices, this could mean smaller shopping baskets, postponed purchases or depleted savings.

The geographical divide was pronounced. Tamil Nadu recorded the highest retail inflation among states at 7.29%, followed by Telangana at 7.26%, Andhra Pradesh at 7.25%, Madhya Pradesh at 7.19% and Odisha at 7.17%. Mizoram recorded the lowest, at 2.85%. Across states and Union Territories, Puducherry recorded the highest retail inflation at 7.96%, while Mizoram registered the lowest at 2.85%. Maharashtra registered 5.85%, Kerala 6.22% and Uttar Pradesh 6.47%, illustrating the uneven geographical burden.

Among states with populations exceeding 50 lakh, Andhra Pradesh led food inflation at 13.23%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12.37%, Karnataka at 12.16%, Telangana at 11.66% and Kerala at 10.92%.

Rural retail inflation reached 6.63%, against urban India’s 5.41%; food inflation stood at 9.09% and 8.68%, respectively.

Higher agricultural prices do not necessarily benefit every rural household, particularly those buying more food than they sell.

Onion prices surged 116.22% annually, garlic 60.74%, ginger 48.32% and lemons 47.30%. Relief was selective: potatoes fell 14.24%, cauliflower 10.57% and coconuts 5.60%. These are annual comparisons, not price increases within October.

For poorer families, dearer food could compromise nutritional choices, while pensioners may face greater pressure on their financial independence. Middle class households could be forced to reconsider education plans, medical reserves and discretionary purchases. Such pressures are not necessarily reflected in a national inflation average.

Beyond groceries, transport inflation reached 5.84%, education services 4.02%, and restaurant and accommodation services 10.06%. Small eateries and retailers may face difficult choices between absorbing higher costs, which could reduce margins, and raising prices, which risks losing customers.

Weaker purchasing power could restrain discretionary spending, corporate earnings and investment. Equity valuations may also face pressure if elevated price levels persist and borrowing remains expensive.

The RBI faces the challenge of balancing price stability with economic growth. Its inflation target remains 4%, within a 2–6% tolerance band. However, the latest figures alone do not make another interest rate increase inevitable.

Supply-side measures, including improved storage, faster distribution, timely market interventions and targeted household support, could complement monetary policy in easing the burden on consumers. Interest rate adjustments alone cannot resolve disruptions in food supply.

Ultimately, the broader concern is whether economic growth translates into stronger household purchasing power and financial security. Without improvements in affordability and real incomes, headline growth figures may offer limited comfort to families struggling with everyday expenses.