Mumbai Property Registrations Hit Four-Year Diwali High, Revenue Collections Jump 13% To ₹384 Crore

Mumbai |

Mumbai: Mumbai's property market recorded its strongest Diwali-period performance in four years, with registrations reaching 3,683 and government revenue collections rising 13% year-on-year to ₹384 crore, according to Knight Frank India.

The figures, based on Maharashtra government registration data, indicate sustained homebuyer interest despite only marginal growth in transaction volumes.

Registrations Reach Four-Year High

Mumbai registered 3,683 properties during the 11-day Diwali period from November 1 to 11, compared with 3,668 registrations during the corresponding festival period last year. This represents a modest increase of 0.4%.

However, government revenue collections climbed from ₹339 crore to ₹384 crore, registering 13% growth. Both property registrations and revenue collections reached their highest levels for the comparable Diwali periods since 2023.

Revenue Collections Rise

The latest figures suggest that the value of registered property transactions increased even as registration volumes remained broadly stable.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said the higher revenue collections indicated an increase in the value of transactions being registered. He also highlighted continued homebuyer interest throughout the festive season.

Mumbai Housing Demand Remains Steady

The Diwali performance followed a strong October, when Mumbai recorded 12,690 property registrations, representing 9% year-on-year growth.

Between January and October 2026, registrations increased 7% to 1,32,040 units. Property transactions also remained active during other festive periods. Mumbai recorded 3,419 registrations during Shraddh, followed by 4,680 during Navratri.

Four-Year Diwali Comparison

Four-Year Diwali Comparison |

The data highlights the resilience of Mumbai's real estate market, with registration activity remaining steady and government collections improving during the festive period.

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