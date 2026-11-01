Mumbai Property Market Defies Festive Slowdown, Records Over 12,600 Registrations In October | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 1: Mumbai's residential property market maintained its growth momentum in October, with registrations rising 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 12,690 units, despite festive and seasonal disruptions, a report said on Sunday.

Stamp duty collections during the month increased 12 per cent to Rs 1,173 crore, according to data analysed by Knight Frank India.

Festive Period Impacts Registration Days

The growth came despite the overlap of the Shraddh period and Navratri, which reduced the effective number of registration days compared with October last year. Traditionally considered a subdued period for property transactions, Shraddh coincided with October this year, while Navratri also offered fewer operational days for registrations.

According to Knight Frank India, Mumbai recorded 132,040 property registrations between January and October 2026, registering a 7 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. Stamp duty collections during these 10 months rose 5 per cent to Rs 11,756 crore, compared with Rs 11,186 crore in the same period of 2025.

Knight Frank Highlights Market Resilience

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said Mumbai's residential market had demonstrated exceptional resilience and depth, with October's performance particularly encouraging given the seasonal factors.

"Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience and depth. October's performance is encouraging because it was achieved despite the overlap of Shraddh and a shorter effective registration period during Navratri," Baijal noted.

Shraddh And Navratri Registration Trends

The Shraddh period, which extended from September 26 to October 10 this year, saw 3,419 property registrations, marking a 2 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. Average daily registrations during the period also improved to 311 from 306 a year earlier.

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During the nine-day Navratri period, Mumbai recorded 4,680 property registrations. While the number was lower than the exceptionally strong levels seen in 2025, the comparison was influenced by fewer effective registration days during the festival period this year. Daily registration activity, however, remained broadly stable.

Residential Market Maintains Strong Momentum

Knight Frank India said Mumbai's residential market had consistently maintained high transaction volumes throughout 2026, with monthly registrations remaining above the 12,000-unit mark for most of the year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)