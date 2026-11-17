RBI Reiterates Mandatory Stock Exchange Listing For Tata Sons Under Upper-Layer NBFC Regulations, Rules Out Regulatory Exemption | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with all regulations applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including the requirement to list on stock exchanges, according to reports.

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The RBI has conveyed its position in a letter addressed to the Tata Sons chief financial officer, responding to a communication sent by the Tata Group holding company last month seeking regulatory guidance, according to reports.

The central bank noted that while Tata Sons had not sought clarification on any specific regulation, its correspondence appeared linked to discussions regarding a potential listing of the company.

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The RBI reportedly advised Tata Sons to comply with all prevailing regulations, guidelines and directions applicable to upper-layer NBFCs, including the listing requirement.

The latest communication is seen as reinforcing the regulator's long-standing stance on the matter and comes ahead of a Tata Sons board meeting scheduled later this month, the reports said.

The development follows the RBI's decision in September to reject Tata Sons' application for voluntary surrender of its registration as a core investment company (CIC), effectively shutting a key route that could have allowed the company to exit the NBFC regulatory framework and avoid a public listing.

Tata Sons had reportedly sought deregistration after eliminating its debt obligations, arguing that it should no longer be subject to regulations governing upper-layer NBFCs.

However, the RBI rejected the request after reviewing the proposal and directed the company to continue complying with the applicable framework.

Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer NBFC in 2022 under the RBI's scale-based regulatory regime.

In addition, entities in this category are subject to tighter oversight, including a requirement to list within three years of classification.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)