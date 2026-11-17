Shares of Tata Chemicals and Tata Investment Corporation rallied on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reportedly reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with applicable regulatory requirements, including its stock market listing obligation.

Tata Chemicals shares climbed up to 8% to ₹650.30, while Tata Investment Corporation gained 3.3% to ₹595.

The gains followed the RBI's response to Tata Sons, which had sought clarification on regulations governing large non-banking financial companies after its deregistration application was rejected in September 2026.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has remained privately held for more than a century.

Investor interest increased in listed Tata companies holding equity stakes in Tata Sons.

Tata Steel and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles each own 3.06% of the holding company, while Tata Chemicals holds 2.53%.

Other shareholders include Tata Power with 1.65%, Indian Hotels with 1.11%, Tata Consumer with 0.4% and Tata Investment Corporation with 0.25%.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares gained nearly 2%, while Indian Hotels rose approximately 1% during morning trading.

According to ICICI Securities, Tata Chemicals' stake in Tata Sons could be valued between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore.

Tata Trusts, which controls approximately 66% of Tata Sons, has opposed taking the holding company public.

The charitable trusts had reportedly considered restructuring options to avoid the listing requirement.

However, the RBI's latest communication advised Tata Sons to follow applicable regulations, including those governing listing.

The regulator's response did not specifically address any restructuring proposal from Tata Trusts.

The development comes amid disagreements between the Trusts and Tata Sons over the proposed listing and the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The prospect of a public listing has consequently renewed attention on the value of Tata Sons stakes held by listed group companies.