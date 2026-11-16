Tata Sons IPO Row Takes A Dramatic Turn, Jimmy Tata Demands Transparency And RBI Action Amid Governance Concerns

Tata Sons IPO |

Mumbai: Jimmy Naval Tata, younger brother of late industrialist Ratan Tata, has strongly advocated the public listing of Tata Sons, arguing that the move is essential to strengthen corporate governance, improve transparency and restore accountability within the Tata Group.

The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) trustee also urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to enforce strict timelines for the proposed Tata Sons IPO.

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Tata Sons Listing Demand

Responding to questions from a senior trustee regarding developments within Tata Trusts, Jimmy Tata said recent controversies had made the listing of Tata Sons increasingly important.

He argued that becoming a publicly listed company would introduce statutory oversight and help address what he described as a culture of secrecy.

According to him, the listing should also prompt revisions to Tata Sons' Articles of Association to restore the separation between commercial operations and charitable trusts that existed before 1989.

Concerns Over Family Control

Jimmy Tata raised concerns about the appointment of family members associated with the current Tata Trusts Chairman. He alleged that such appointments could concentrate influence over Tata Sons, contrary to the intentions of the trusts' founders. He emphasised that trustees were custodians of charitable assets rather than their owners.

Governance Changes Questioned

Jimmy Tata also criticised amendments made to Tata Sons' Articles of Association around 2013–14. He alleged that these changes strengthened the Chairman's authority while weakening collective decision-making within the trusts.

RBI Intervention Sought

Calling for regulatory action, Jimmy Tata urged the RBI to establish a firm deadline for listing Tata Sons. He also cautioned against restructuring the group to circumvent listing requirements. Additionally, he sought intervention from the government and Charity Commissioner to safeguard the trusts' charitable objectives.

His remarks come amid reported disagreements over trustee appointments, governance practices and control within Tata Trusts, which hold a substantial stake in Tata Sons.

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