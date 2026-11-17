Global crude oil prices declined on Tuesday as expectations of rising supplies from the Middle East outweighed concerns over attacks on tankers and energy infrastructure.

At around 10 am, Brent crude fell 0.96% to $91.55 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 0.90% to $84.95.

The latest losses followed a sharp weekly decline, with Brent and WTI falling 16% and 13%, respectively, in the preceding week.

Growing expectations of a global crude surplus have weakened market sentiment despite continuing geopolitical tensions.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the oil market could return to surplus during the fourth quarter of 2026 as Middle East exports recover faster than global consumption.

However, attacks on vessels and energy facilities around the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz continue to pose risks to international oil shipments.

As per experts, the geopolitical risk premium associated with the US-Iran conflict remained present but had become less influential in determining prices.

The market is consequently placing greater emphasis on anticipated supply availability than immediate regional security concerns.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) held an online meeting on Monday to assess member countries' maximum sustainable production capacity.

The assessment will help determine future production allocations within OPEC+, which includes Russia and other partner countries.

The broader producer alliance is scheduled to meet on Nov 29 to finalise its production strategy for 2027.

Meanwhile, US Department of Energy data showed that crude inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve had fallen to 276.4 million barrels.

The stockpile reportedly reached its lowest level since August 1982 following reductions linked to a US agreement to release 172 million barrels.

Oil traders are monitoring supply developments, geopolitical risks and upcoming production decisions for further direction.