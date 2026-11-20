Asian equity markets suffered heavy losses on Friday as mounting concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) investments and semiconductor demand triggered a broad retreat from technology stocks.

South Korea's KOSPI plunged 4.7%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined as much as 4.8%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped up to 2.1%, extending its decline from the Jan 29 peak to approximately 20%, a level commonly associated with bear-market territory.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 3% to its lowest level since April, marking its sixth consecutive session of losses.

Regional equities were heading towards their worst week since 2020, with the Nikkei and KOSPI facing weekly declines of 6.8% and 7.5%, respectively.

Japanese technology companies bore the brunt of the selling pressure, with SoftBank Group, Kioxia Holdings and Ibiden falling more than 10% each during morning trading.

South Korean semiconductor stocks also faced selling pressure as investors questioned the sustainability of AI infrastructure investment.

The downturn continued despite the stock market debut of Anthropic, developer of the Claude chatbot.

The company raised $81.31 billion through what the report described as the world's largest initial public offering (IPO).

Anthropic shares opened at $111.50 against an issue price of $83 and subsequently climbed to $115, representing a 38.6% gain.

However, the stock surrendered part of its advance, closing 17.1% above its offer price.

Hong Kong stocks faced additional pressure from China's economic outlook and tighter US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports.

Asian markets tracked overnight losses across major US equity benchmarks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.19% to 49,097.06, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.02% to 7,175.83.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.25% to 23,879.20.

The S&P 500 recorded its sixth successive session of losses as weakness across technology stocks overshadowed Anthropic's listing.

US stock futures indicated further pressure, with S&P 500 futures falling 0.4% and Nasdaq futures declining 0.7%.

The global selloff also put the MSCI All Country World Index on track for its lowest closing level since April.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!