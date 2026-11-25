Sensex Soar |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets witnessed a spectacular rally on Wednesday, November 25, with benchmark indices extending their early gains amid sustained foreign fund inflows, declining crude oil prices, strong corporate earnings and aggressive buying in banking and technology stocks.

The BSE Sensex climbed above the 84,000 mark, while the NSE Nifty 50 reclaimed the crucial 25,900 level, reversing Monday's sharp market losses. The benchmarks opened sharply higher after Tuesday's trading holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Markets Extend Gains

At 11:45 am, the Sensex was trading around 84,468, up approximately 2,030 points or 2.33%, while the Nifty advanced around 558 points or 2.21% to 25,907. The sharp recovery followed Monday's sell-off, when the Sensex plunged 1,483.72 points and the Nifty shed 450.95 points.

Banking, IT Stocks Lead

Heavyweight banking and technology stocks spearheaded Wednesday's market rally, with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank among the prominent gainers during morning trade. Renewed buying in financial stocks and improved sentiment surrounding domestic corporate earnings strengthened the market's upward momentum.

Record Foreign Inflows

Foreign institutional investor buying has emerged as a major catalyst behind the Indian stock market rally. Foreign investors have pumped a record ₹1.27 lakh crore into Indian equities so far in November, reversing substantial outflows recorded during September and October. Exchange data showed that FIIs purchased equities worth ₹5,672.99 crore on Monday despite the sharp market correction.

Crude Oil Offers Relief

Easing international crude oil prices further supported investor sentiment, with Brent crude hovering around $90 per barrel. Lower oil prices are expected to ease India's import expenditure, inflationary pressures and current account concerns.

Indian equities also bucked the weakness across several Asian markets, where renewed US tariff concerns and volatility in artificial intelligence-related stocks weighed on sentiment.

Record Highs In Sight

The strong recovery has brought domestic benchmark indices closer to their lifetime highs. Sustained foreign inflows, crude oil movements and global developments will remain crucial in determining whether the market can maintain its bullish momentum.

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