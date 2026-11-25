Crude oil prices edged lower during early Asian trading on Wednesday as investors assessed increasing global supplies against mounting security concerns over shipping operations near the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude declined to $90.96 a barrel after settling above $91 on Monday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery fell 0.5% to $81.65 a barrel, following a 2.4% increase in the previous trading session.

Rising Crude Supply Offsets Strait Of Hormuz Security Concerns

Iran's Fars news agency reported on Tuesday that a mine had struck a fourth tanker, adding to recent attacks involving vessels in the region.

According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, Tehran intends to strengthen its control over the strategic waterway until its demands are met, indicating persistent obstacles to resolving the nearly nine-month conflict.

Despite heightened geopolitical tensions, crude exports from Gulf countries have increased substantially in recent months. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil supplies to exceed demand during the current quarter.

Brent crude has registered significant losses this month, partly reflecting US President Donald Trump's decision to refrain from launching fresh strikes against Iran following the congressional midterm elections.

US-Qatar Diplomatic Talks Continue Amid Iran Conflict Uncertainty

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate meetings with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Monday.

Vance met the Qatari leader at the White House, while Rubio participated in the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, covering regional security matters, including Iran.

Qatar has been instrumental in efforts to restart stalled negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

The diplomatic engagements followed Trump's reported instructions to Vance to prioritise domestic issues rather than pursue an agreement with Tehran following Republican electoral losses.

Although Trump has indicated that major military operations need not resume, sporadic military activity continues on both sides, alongside the US naval blockade of Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a White House news conference on Friday, Trump said Tehran wanted an agreement, but its proposed terms remained unacceptable to his administration.

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