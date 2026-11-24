Will Indian Markets Weather The Global AI Storm? |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets could face heightened volatility in the coming weeks as uncertainty surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) investments and weakening global investor sentiment weigh on equities, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

However, the brokerage believes corporate earnings growth and crude oil prices will play a more significant role in determining the direction of Indian equities than global technology sector concerns.

Global AI Sell-Off Raises Concerns

Global equity markets have witnessed significant selling pressure over the past six weeks amid concerns over chipmakers' earnings, slower AI adoption, elevated stock valuations and rising debt among data centre companies.

Kotak believes these developments may indirectly influence Indian market sentiment, although their fundamental impact on domestic equities could remain limited.

Foreign Investors Regain Confidence

Renewed foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows have emerged as a positive development for Indian stock markets, signalling improving overseas investor confidence.

Meanwhile, consistent mutual fund inflows over recent months reflect sustained domestic investor participation, despite insurance companies turning net sellers in November.

Market Valuations Remain Reasonable

According to Kotak, Indian equity valuations remain reasonable despite the recent sharp rally in large-cap stocks, potentially limiting near-term downside risks.

However, further valuation expansion could be restricted in sectors such as automobiles, banking, consumer staples and telecommunications following their recent gains.

Crude Oil And Earnings Hold The Key

The brokerage expects crude oil prices to influence short-term stock market returns, while corporate earnings will shape medium-term performance. Recent gains in consumption-oriented stocks suggest investors are already anticipating lower crude oil prices and improved corporate profit margins in FY2028.

Kotak expects an improving global crude oil supply-demand balance in 2027, higher supplies from the Middle East and the possibility of a peace agreement involving Iran to support softer oil prices. However, renewed tensions between the US and Iran remain a significant downside risk.

For Indian equities, the trajectory of corporate profitability, foreign capital flows and global energy prices will remain crucial in sustaining the ongoing market recovery.

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