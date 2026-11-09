Kotak Mahindra Bank Brings Richa Dholi On Board To Lead Credit Card Marketing, Former Qure.ai Global Marketing Director Begins A New Chapter In Banking

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Richa Dholi as Head of Marketing, Credit Cards, bringing an experienced marketing professional into its credit card business. Dholi joins the private sector lender after serving as Global Marketing Director at Qure.ai, where she was associated with the company for nearly two years.

Leadership Appointment

In her new position, Dholi takes responsibility for marketing within Kotak Mahindra Bank's credit card business. The appointment marks her return to the banking sector after working across technology, advertising and marketing organisations. Her professional background spans financial services, healthcare technology, digital platforms and advertising agencies.

Qure.ai Experience

Before joining Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dholi served as Global Marketing Director at Qure.ai, a healthcare artificial intelligence company. Her nearly two-year association with the organisation provided experience in a technology-driven business operating in the healthcare sector. The move to Kotak represents a transition from global healthcare technology marketing to the competitive credit cards segment.

Previous Roles

Earlier in her career, Dholi worked with several prominent organisations, including HDFC Bank, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, Koo India, Ogilvy and Capgemini. Her professional journey includes exposure to banking, advertising, digital communications and technology-related businesses. These assignments have contributed to her experience across different industries and marketing environments.

Banking Focus

The appointment brings Dholi back into financial services, where marketing plays an important role in customer engagement and product communication. Her previous association with HDFC Bank provides relevant banking sector experience as she takes on responsibilities at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Career Transition

Dholi's move reflects another leadership development within India's banking and financial services industry. Her new role combines experience gained across corporate marketing, technology businesses and advertising organisations.

Further details regarding her reporting structure, appointment date and specific marketing priorities have not been disclosed. The appointment marks the next professional milestone in her career.

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