Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Rises To ₹5,645.38 Crore, Total Income Up 18.17%

Kotak Mahindra Bank |

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced a 26.34 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,645.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹4,468.27 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from Operations

The bank's total income for the quarter reached ₹29,426.88 crore, an increase of 18.17 per cent from ₹24,901.39 crore reported in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Expenses and Provisions

Total expenditure for the quarter was ₹21,076.15 crore, up from ₹17,884.20 crore year-on-year. Provisions for the quarter stood at ₹820.43 crore, compared to ₹1,054.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (not annualised) for the quarter rose to ₹5.68 from ₹4.49 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated net profit after tax increased to ₹11,125.84 crore, up from ₹8,940.45 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the half-year was ₹59,495.48 crore, marking a 15.35 per cent rise from ₹51,605.31 crore recorded in the first half of the previous year.

Loan Book Acquisition

The bank acquired loan assets totalling ₹9,587.62 crore from Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited, including premium, effective 1 July 2026. This is part of the Kotak Group's simplification and operational synergy initiatives, according to the filing.

Merger of Subsidiaries

The Boards of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited and Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited approved a scheme of merger on 25 September 2026. Both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the bank. The merger is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals and has no impact on the consolidated financial results for the period.

Equity Share Split

Effective 14 January 2026, the bank's equity shares underwent a sub-division. Each ₹5 face value share was split into five ₹1 face value shares. This split has been considered for the calculation of earnings per share for all periods, the bank said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.