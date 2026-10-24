Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's Consolidated Net Profit Dropped 21.46 Per Cent To ₹4,863.05 Crore In Q2 FY27, Despite A Significant Rise

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd |

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported a 21.46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4,863.05 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹6,191.49 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 29.79 per cent to ₹1,57,817.93 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, up from ₹1,21,604.70 crore a year ago.

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Total Income and Expenses

BPCL's total consolidated income for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 stood at ₹1,58,167.36 crore, an increase of 29.06 per cent from ₹1,22,557.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the quarter also increased by 32.54 per cent, reaching ₹1,51,932.80 crore compared to ₹1,14,634.91 crore a year ago.

Earnings Per Share

The consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹11.38, a decrease of 21.50 per cent from ₹14.49 reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, BPCL’s consolidated net profit was ₹2,990.35 crore, a decrease of 77.06 per cent from ₹13,030.51 crore in the corresponding half-year period last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year stood at ₹3,17,344.98 crore, up from ₹2,51,219.39 crore reported for the half-year ended 30 September 2025.

Other Key Metrics

The consolidated total comprehensive income for the quarter was ₹5,153.93 crore, a decrease of 21.34 per cent compared to ₹6,552.31 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Debt Equity Ratio as of 30 September 2026 was 0.50, slightly higher than 0.46 in the year-ago period.

Independent Directors Non-Compliance

The company noted that it did not comply with the requirements for an optimum combination of independent directors on its board throughout the half year. This non-compliance extended to the composition of mandatory committees and the absence of a woman director, as required by the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.