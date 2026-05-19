Bharat Petroleum Reports 6.3% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Net Profit Slips Marginally

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited reported 6.3 percent growth in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 1,34,896 crore for Q4 FY26, up 6.3 percent from Rs 1,26,865 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 3,191 crore, marginally lower than Rs 3,214 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The company’s profit before tax came at Rs 4,258 crore compared to Rs 4,263 crore a year ago.

The results were impacted by an exceptional impairment expense linked to subsidiary Bharat PetroResources Limited.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, BPCL’s quarterly revenue declined 1.3 percent from Rs 1,36,623 crore, while net profit dropped 58 percent from Rs 7,545 crore. Total expenses increased to Rs 1,27,353 crore from Rs 1,27,279 crore in the previous quarter, mainly due to higher other expenses and employee benefit costs.

The company reported exceptional expenses of Rs 4,349 crore during Q4 FY26 against nil exceptional items in Q3 FY26. Finance costs also rose sequentially to Rs 479 crore from Rs 361 crore.

What Drove The Numbers?

BPCL said the exceptional expense was due to impairment in investment in subsidiary Bharat PetroResources Limited after changes in prospects of certain oil and gas blocks. Other expenses for FY26 included foreign exchange losses of Rs 1,644 crore compared with Rs 358 crore in FY25.

Domestic market sales growth during Q4 FY26 stood at 3.3 percent, while refinery throughput was 10.40 MMT. Basic earnings per share for the quarter came at Rs 7.47 compared with Rs 7.52 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, BPCL’s revenue from operations rose 4.5 percent to Rs 5,22,668 crore from Rs 5,00,371 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased 76 percent to Rs 23,303 crore compared with Rs 13,275 crore in the previous year.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 31,104 crore from Rs 17,664 crore. The company also reported domestic market sales of 54.18 MMT for FY26 against 52.40 MMT in FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.