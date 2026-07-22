Bharat Petroleum Reports Net Loss Of ₹3,962.13 Crore For June Quarter

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) reported a standalone net loss of ₹3,962.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, the company announced on Friday. This marks a substantial decline from the net profit of ₹6,123.93 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Revenue From Operations

The company's standalone revenue from operations increased to ₹1,59,479.28 crore for the quarter, up from ₹1,29,577.89 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,60,732.72 crore, compared to ₹1,30,326.60 crore in Q1 FY26.

Quarterly Performance Comparison

Sequentially, the standalone net loss for Q1 FY27 contrasts with a net profit of ₹3,191.49 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026. Revenue from operations also saw an increase from ₹1,34,896.40 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹1,66,037.90 crore, up from ₹1,22,170.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This compares to total expenses of ₹1,27,353.05 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was a negative ₹9.27 per share. This is against an EPS of ₹14.33 in the year-ago quarter and ₹7.47 in the preceding quarter.

LPG Under-recoveries

The company cited suppressed marketing margins on certain petroleum products as the main reason for the loss, partially offset by higher refining margins. BPCL reported a cumulative net negative buffer of ₹15,803.74 crore for LPG as of 30 June 2026, impacting revenue recognition. However, ₹1,898.49 crore was recognised as revenue during the period from a government compensation package for LPG under-recoveries.

Board Composition

Auditors noted that BPCL did not comply with SEBI Listing Regulations regarding the optimum combination of independent directors and the requirement for a woman director on its board during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.