Swiggy Reports Q2 FY27 Consolidated Loss Of ₹922 Crore, Revenue Surges Past ₹7,500 Crore

Swiggy |

Mumbai: Swiggy Ltd on Thursday, 22 October 2026, announced a consolidated net loss of ₹922 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended 30 September 2026. This marks an increase from the ₹1,092 crore loss reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, 30 September 2025.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹7,571 crore, a 36.19% rise from ₹5,561 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated income for the reporting period was ₹7,783 crore, up from ₹5,620 crore a year earlier.

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Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter reached ₹8,703 crore, compared to ₹6,711 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Purchases of stock-in-trade amounted to ₹3,607 crore, while delivery and related charges were ₹1,895 crore.

Other Key Metrics

Employee benefits expense for the quarter was ₹676 crore. The company spent ₹1,298 crore on advertising and sales promotion during the period. Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹(3.45), compared to ₹(4.59) in the year-ago quarter.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,713 crore, an improvement from the ₹2,289 crore loss in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year stood at ₹14,383 crore, up from ₹10,522 crore in the corresponding half-year of the previous fiscal.

Operational Changes

Swiggy Networks Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, transferred its B2B distribution business to Lynks Logistics Ltd. It subsequently sold its entire shareholding in Lynks to Trustroot Internet Pvt Ltd for a consideration of ₹500 crore, effective 15 September 2026. This resulted in Lynks ceasing to be a subsidiary and being deconsolidated.

Leadership Changes

During the quarter, Amitesh Kumar Jha resigned as CEO – Instamart, effective 28 July 2025. Nandita Sinha was appointed as CEO – Instamart, categorised as Senior Management Personnel, with effect from 3 August 2026.

Exceptional Items

The company recognised an exceptional item of ₹10 crore during the year ended 31 March 2026, related to the one-time impact from the implementation of New Labour Codes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.