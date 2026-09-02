Swiggy, Hero MotoCorp Tie Up To Offer Affordable Vehicle Ownership To Delivery Partners

Swiggy delivery partners will be able to access exclusive Hero vehicle pricing and customised financing options through the partnership | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 2, 2026: Food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy, which owns Instamart, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Hero MotoCorp to provide its delivery partners access to affordable vehicle ownership.

With this strategic collaboration, Swiggy riders can select their preferred Hero model on the Swiggy app to avail exclusive pricing at Hero dealerships.

Financing Options For Riders

"They will also have access to customised financing solutions and can avail lucrative financing options featuring up to 90 per cent Loan-to-Value (LTV) and competitive interest rates," a statement said.

Saurav Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, Food Marketplace, Swiggy, said that through this exclusive partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the quick commerce firm is making vehicle ownership more accessible with curated pricing, flexible financing, and a seamless purchase journey designed specifically for its delivery partners.

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Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Our partnership with Swiggy reflects our commitment to making reliable, affordable mobility accessible to India's delivery partners, empowering them to enhance their earning potential while benefiting from Hero's trusted products and extensive service network".

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)