NPS For Gig Workers: Zomato, Swiggy, Ola And Uber Workers Can Start Pension Savings With ₹99

Gig and platform workers associated with food delivery, ride-hailing and home-service platforms can now start building retirement savings under the NPS with contributions beginning at ₹99 | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 12, 2026: Platform workers associated with companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Ola, Uber and Urban Company can now use the National Pension System (NPS) to build a retirement corpus, with contributions starting from as little as Rs 99, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), in a post on social media platform X, highlighted the flexibility of the NPS framework for platform workers.

The regulator said workers can start contributing with Rs 99 and continue investing at their own pace, with no regulatory minimum or maximum contribution limit.

“Your work may depend on your next booking, but your retirement shouldn’t,” it said.

“With NPS for Platform Workers, you can start with just Rs 99 and contribute at your own pace with no minimum and no maximum contribution limit,” PFRDA added.

Special Model For Platform Workers

The NPS e-shramik (Platform Service Partner) Model was introduced by PFRDA through a circular dated October 29, 2025, to bring gig and platform workers under the NPS framework. The model covers individuals who provide services to users through digital platforms under a service contract.

Under the framework, the contribution can be made by the platform and the worker jointly, by the worker alone, or entirely by the platform or aggregator on behalf of the worker. While PFRDA has not prescribed any minimum or maximum contribution limit, the worker and platform can mutually agree on a minimum amount for each contribution.

The model is broadly aligned with the NPS Corporate Model but has been structured specifically for platform workers. Importantly, platform aggregators are not required to register separately with PFRDA. Instead, Points of Presence (PoPs), which facilitate NPS account opening and related services, can enter into arrangements with aggregators to enrol their workers.

Two-Stage Onboarding Process

The onboarding process is carried out in two stages. In the first stage, the worker’s KYC details, including name, address, PAN, mobile number and bank account information, are collected. KYC can be completed through Aadhaar-based e-KYC or any other method permitted by PFRDA.

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After the worker provides consent, a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) is generated. At the initial stage, the platform can select the investment scheme and pension fund for the worker. However, the worker has the option to change these choices after the account has been opened.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)